The central government announced a new plan on Tuesday, March 20, to grant more autonomy to central and state universities which shall allow them to start new courses, offer competitive salaries and setting up off-campus centres without approvals. The HRD Ministry claimed, that the selected universities will remain within the ambit of UGC, however, will have the freedom to start new courses and other programmes.

A move that shall be a boost for the Indian educational universities and institutions, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday, March 20, granted autonomy to as many as 60 universities for higher education in the country. Among these educational institutes Jawaharlal Nehru University, University of Hyderabad are on the top list which comes under central universities. State universities include Jadavpur University, Kolkata, Algappa University, Karaikudi, and the Nalsar University of Law, Telangana, under the “graded autonomy” scheme. The private universities in the list include O P Jindal Global University, Sonipat, and Pandit Deen Dayal Petroleum University, Gujarat.

An announcement about the autonomy was made on Tuesday by union Human Resource Department Minister Prakash Javadekar. As per the plan, the move will allow them to venture new courses, offer competitive salaries and also set-up off campuses centres without approval. The HRD Ministry claimed, that the selected universities will remain within the ambit of UGC, however, will have the freedom to start new courses, skill development courses, off-campus centres, research parks and many other programmes. The universities will also be able to hire foreign faculty, enroll foreign students, provide incentive-based emoluments to faculty.

ALSO READ: UGC’s new reservation proposal may impact SC, ST and OBC faculty members in institutions

Under the move, these educational institutions will be able to plan their own syllabus, improvement in the assessment systems without seeking approval of the higher authorities. However, all these campuses have witnessed innumerable protests against the administration, university authorities and the central government in the past on restrictions inflicted by the higher authorities of the respective universities.

ALSO READ: Union HRD ministry sanctions Rs 456 crore for 4 IITs

ALSO READ: JNU professor booked for sexually assaulting 9 college girls; accused says they were bunking class

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App