Students have been eagerly waiting for HRD ministry's decision on board exams that will be announced today. The education ministry can also give a verdict on the remaining board exams and entrances that have been canceled due to the ongoing virus.

The education ministry is likely to decide on the remaining board exams today, according to the sources. Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank can also take a similar decision on the upcoming entrance tests. The ministry will most likely come out with a uniform decision for the entire country.

Given the ongoing pandemic, parents of some students have demanded the supreme court to scrap off the remaining 12th class papers of CBSE as it may pose a danger for the children. Further, a petition has been filed by the concerned parents’ clamouring the cancellation of the 12th Board exams.

After the petition, the supreme court has sought a response from the CBSE Board, to which the board has retaliated back by saying that it will issue its guidelines in review of the situation. The matter will further be heard on June 23 in the court.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia had also requested the ministry to cancel the exams and declare the results should be declared based on the pre-boards or internal marks. A lot of students are also demanding the postponement of JEE 2020 and NEET 2020 exam, though the decision on all of this is awaited by the HRD ministry.

