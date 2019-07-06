HSCAP Kerala 3rd Supplementary result 2019: Higher Secondary Common Admission Process( HSCAP) on Saturday declared the 3rd supplementary allotment results on their official site @hscap.kerala.gov.in. HSCAP is a 1 window admission process and HsCAP has so far bagged two national awards and one state awards which was issued by Kerala Government.

HSCAP Kerala 3rd Supplementary result 2019: Higher Secondary Common Admission Process( HSCAP) on Saturday declared the 3rd supplementary allotment results on their official site hscap.kerala.gov.in , Candidates were eagerly waiting for the announcements of the result which has now come to an end, now they can check the HSCAP 3rd supplementary allotment results on their official website or just directly click the link to visit the official website hscap.kerala.gov.in

For checking the result candidates must have good internet connection because the result can only be seen through online mode. Thus, for merit holder candidates a counselling session will be arranged.

Candidates who have cleared the examination can now apply for the admission on July 8 till July 9 2019.

Follow the steps to check the result:

Step 1: Click on the link to view the result @hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: A home page will display, under the circulars some links are generated.

Step 3: click on the link Third Supplementary Allotment Admission.

Step 4: A online copy will open.

Step 5: Candidates must download it or take a hard copy of it for further references.

Candidates can also check Kerala SSLC SAY Exam 2019, its available on sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Talking about HSCAP, its a 1 window admission process and HSCAP have so far bagged 2 national awards, 1 state awards, and 1 award in the citizen services category which was issued by the Kerala Government.

