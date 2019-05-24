Kerala Plus One Admissions 2019: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will release the first allotment list for the class 11 admission at the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in on May 24 from 11 am onward. The admission process will be concluded on May 27, 2019. Kerala Plus one admission will be conducted in 2,077 higher secondary schools.

Kerala Plus One Admissions 2019: The Kerala-based schools will begin the admission to plus one or class 11 from today, Friday May 24 which will continue till May 27, 2019, as per the official notification mentioned on the official website of the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Government of Kerala, hscap.kerala.gov.in . These admissions will be based on Higher Secondary Centralised Allotment Process (HSCAP) 2019, one allotment list. This notification was released, earlier this week.

If any seat remains unoccupied in the first list, then the second allotment list will be released by the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Government of Kerala.

In the meantime, the Kerala SSLC re-evaluation result has also been declared. The pass out of the re-evaluation result 2019, will also be eligible to apply for the plus one admissions. To know more on this, one can check the updates on the official website.

Here is a notification released on the official website regarding the admission 2019.

Over 3.6 lakh seats in plus one classes in Kerala based schools, for which reportedly, 4.99 lakh students applied. Out of these applicants, over 4.34 lakh were for SSLC, and over 48,728 students are from CBSE. 4,605 applications came from the students belonging to ICSE board.

The Kerala Plus one admission will be held in 2,077 higher secondary schools across the state including 818 government school, 846 government-aided school, 361 un-aided school and 52 residential special or technical schools, as stated in a report.

The Kerala SSLC result was announced on May 6, 2019. In the present year, 98.11 per cent students had passed the examination, successfully.

The admission for Kerala Plus one is likely to conclude by the end week of June 2019. The classes for the new session will start in the third week of June 2019, according to the official notification.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App