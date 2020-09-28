Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) Second Allotment 2020 list has been released on September 26 by the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala.

The list for the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) Second Allotment 2020 was released on September 26 by the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala. This list for the Kerala Plus One admission has been uploaded on Kerala HSCAP’s online portal, hscap.kerala.gov.in. Admissions as per the list for the second allotment are set to be held between September 28 and October 6, 2020. Candidates will be able to view the list by logging in as a candidate on the above-given website.

Check the list for the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process Second Allotment 2020:

1. Visit the HSCAP’s official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in

2. Select the hyperlink for the candidate login found on the landing page.

3 Fill in the required details (user name, password and select the district) on the new page you are redirected to and log in.

4. The HSCAP Second Allotment List will appear on the screen. It can be downloaded and/or printed for future reference.

The HSCAP First Allotment List had been already out on September 13. The entrance exams as per the first list were conducted between September 14 and 19. The Kerala Plus One Admission this year is being held in online mode, so as to keep students safe from the spread of coronavirus. The government also decided to abolish the submitting of physical documents alongside the fee in order to minimise the risk of coronavirus.

The Kerala Plus Two Result 2020 and Kerala SSLC Results have already been announced on July 15 and 27 respectively. The results for these can be viewed at DHSE’s website, dhsekerala.gov.in or Kerala government’s, keralaresults.nic.in.

