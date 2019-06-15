HSCAP third allotment list 2019: The HSCAP third or supplementary allotment list 2019 will be released by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala today on June 15, 2019 after 5 pm on the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the HSCAP examination can check the result at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

HSCAP third allotment list 2019: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala will announce the HSCAP third or supplementary allotment list 2019 today on June 15, 2019 after 5 pm on the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check result at hscap.kerala.gov.in. Around 4.7 lakh students applied for the Kerala plus one admission.

HSCAP is for the admission process conducted at a total of 2,077 higher secondary schools across Kerala. These schools include:

818 government schools

846 government-aided schools

361 un-aided schools

52 residential special or technical schools

HSCAP Third Allotment List 2019: Here are the steps to follow to check result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of HSCAP on hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the mentioned link.

Step 3: A new page will be displayed. Enter all the required details. Then click on the submit button to proceed.

Step 4: A list will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the list for future use.

HSCAP Third Allotment List 2019: Important dates

Application process starts- May 10, 2019 Application process ends- May 16, 2019 HSCAP Trial allotment list- May 21, 2019 HSCAP first allotment list- May 24 HSCAP second allotment list- May 29

The allotment process will fill a total of 3,61,713 seats. The intake of the students will be of 7249 classes of science, arts and commerce streams.

About Kerala DHSE:

The directorate is envisioned as a central agency of the state government which seeks to promote all-round development in higher secondary education. This happens only after establishing appropriate philosophies, adequate institutional network, effective administrative systems and well-qualified and motivated staff. This is necessary to carry out the academic and administrative responsibilities.

