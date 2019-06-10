HSCAP Third Allotment List 2019: The allotment list will be published on the official website soon. The officials have confirmed to release the result most likely by the end of this week at about 2 pm. Students are required to keep an eye on the website to get result related updates.

HSCAP Third Allotment List 2019: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Government of Kerala is expected to release the HSCAP third allotment list by the end of this week on its official website. Students will be able to access the list on hscap.kerala.gov.in. The trial allotment list was released on May 21, 2019, while the first allotment list was released on May 24, 2019, and the second allotment list was out on May 24, 2019. The application process for the same began on May 10, 2019, and conclude on May 16, 2019. This year over 4 lakh students applied for Kerala Plus One Admission this year.

HSCAP Third Allotment List 2019: Here’s how to check the HSCAP Third Allotment List 2019

Go to the official website i.e. hscap.kerala.gov.in

Click the link on the homepage that reads third allotment list

Now a new page will appear wherein you will be given the option to fill in your details

You will be required to enter your details such as roll number or registration number followed by clicking the submit button

The list will appear on your screen through which the candidates can check their names too

Download the list and save it for future references

HSCAP is conducted for admission to higher secondary schools across Kerala. A total of over 2,000 higher secondary schools are there in Kerala. These schools include 818 government, 846 government-aided, 361 un-aided and 52 residential special or technical schools. The allotment process will fill a total of 3,61,713 seats, The intake will be for 7249 classes of science, arts and commerce streams. The seat allotment will be on a merit basis.

According to the schedule, Kerala plus One classes would begin from June 3, 2019. Candidates can check further details and update on the official website.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App