HSLC result 2019: SEBA will announce the HSLC results on May 15 at 9 am. The results will be announced on the official website at sebaonline.org. Check the below websites where Class 10 results will also be made available.

The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) will release the HSLC/AHM results on May 15, this month at sebaonline.org. Apart from the official website of SEBA, the results will be announced on other websites which are mentioned below. In a notice published on the official website, SEBA has confirmed the date of Class 10 results which will be released at 9 am. SEBA had conducted the examination in February-March 2019.

The results will be also available on the Mobile App SEBA Results 2019. The said app is available on the Play Store. Results will also be provided through SMS service. Students need to send SEBA19 followed by Roll Number to 57766.

Here are websites to check HSLC result 2019:

results.sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

examresults.net

examresults.net/assam

indiaresults.com

exametc.com

iresults.net

yesresultsresult.shiksha

assam.shiksha

assamonlline.in

assamjobalerts.com

assamresult.in

Check steps to download HSLC result 2019

• Visit the official website at sebaonline.org

• On the homepage, click on the link reading SEBA HSLC results

• Enter your credentials including registration number

• Results will be displayed on the screen

• Download the same and take a printout for the future correspondence

After the announcement of results, students need to visit their respective schools in order to collect marks sheets.

SEBA has ordered all the Officer-in-Charge of the Centres of HSLC/AHM Examination 2019 to collect the packets containing results summary of state along with complete results in CD, Marks Sheet and Pass Certificate of the candidates of their respective Centres from the office of the Inspector of schools concerned on May 15, 2019, at 7 am. It also said that the head of the institutions will have to collect the same from the Officer-in-Charge of the concerned Centre just before 11 am.

