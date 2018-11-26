HSSC Police Recruitment 2018: HSSC released its official notification in the month of June 2018 for the recruitment of Sub Inspector and Constable in both male and female category. The HSSC SI Admit Card 2018 for the written examination will release today on November 26, 2018.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is set to release the admit cards for the Haryana Police Recruitment 2018, today. HSSC released its official notification in the month of June 2018 for the recruitment of Sub Inspector and Constable in both male and female category. The HSSC SI Admit Card 2018 for the written examination will release today on November 26, 2018, on the official website- hssc.gov.in.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission SI written examination 2018 is scheduled for December 2, 2018. The examination will be conducted in two slots –

1. Morning slot from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm

2. Afternoon slot from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Steps to download HSSC SI admit card 2018:

Step 1: Download HSSC SI admit card 2018 on the official website hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for advertisement 03/2018.

Step 3: In the new window, click on the link to download admit card

Step 4: Enter your registration number and password to access your account and download the admit card

Step 5: Print out your admit card for future references.

Admit Card release and exam schedule:

HSSC Police Recruitment 2018: November 26, 2018

HSSC SI exam 2018: December 2, 2018

HSSC MAle Constable- general duty: December 15, 2018

HSSC Female Constable admit card: December 24, 2018

The recruitment for Sub Inspector and Constable in both male and female category will consist of an objective-type exam plus a physical screening test. There are a total of 463 vacant posts of Sub Inspector in the Haryana state. Check out the official website for more updates.

