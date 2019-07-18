HSSC admit card 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission will soon announce the hall tickets on their official website, Candidates can download the hall tickets @hssc.gov.in

HSSC admit card 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) to release the admit cards for the Online Based examination. The candidates who are appearing for the Based examination can download it from the official website of HSSC or click on the link @hssc.gov.in to directly visit the official website of HSSC.

Candidates must know that admit cards will appear in an online mode, and it’s mandatory for students to carry their hall tickets in the examination halls otherwise students won’t be entertain. However, Online Based examination is held for 6400 posts of Constable and Sub Inspector. Candidates who applied for the post can download the admit card through the HSSC official website and no other source.

As per the official notification released by HSSC, The examination either Online or OMR Based is likely to be held from 13 July to 18 August 2019 &the date, time and place of examination will be as per admit card. Meanwhile, the Haryana Police Constable exam will be held in the last week of July or first week of August 2019.

Check the steps to download the HSSC admit card 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link @hssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, the link will be generated ‘admit cards’

Step 3: The hall tickets will appear in PDF format.

Step 4: Candidates must download the admit card or take a hard copy of it.

HSSC Police exam paper will be consist of 100 MCQs of total 80 marks. The standard of questions shall be as expected of an educated having passed 10+2 exam of Board of School Education Haryana for the post of Constable and have graduated University for from a recognized the post of Sub-Inspector.

