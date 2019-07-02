The Haryana Staff Service Commission Canal Patwari is recruiting for 2019. The interested candidates can check the official website for the vacancies. The last date which was today has been extended and the new date has been set by the commission is July 13, 2019.

The Haryana Staff Service Commission Canal Patwari is hiring for various posts. Earlier, the online application process for the posts was today. The interested candidates can check the official website @hssc.gov.in. Candidates can check the website for applying around 1100 vacancies. Haryana Staff Selection Commission has notified the vacancies for the post of Canal Patwari.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @hssc.gov.in

2. Click on the job link

3. Register at the job title

4. Enter details and other important information

5. Upload the photo, signature and thumb impressions at the official site

6. Pay the fees

7. Click on the submit button

8. Download the document

9. Take the printout fo the future reference

HSSC Canal Patwari 2019 job application process was started from June 18, 2019. The application last date has been notified is 13, 2019 till 11:59 PM. as July 2, 2019. However, the last date for applying online application forms against this recruitment has been extended up to July 13, 2019 till 11:59 PM.

The commission has also extended the date of fee deposit to July 17, 2019. The candidates can check the official website to apply for the same as the offiline mode will not be accepted by the commission.

The application fee for the HSSC jobs 2019 are as under: For general male and female candidates – the fee is Rs 100. The general female of Haryana has Rs 50. The SCSC/BC/EBPG candidates of Haryana for a male is Rs. 25. The SC/BC/EBPG candidates of Haryana for a female is Rs. 25.

The candidates can check the eligibility criteria of the jobs at the official website. For any kind of information about the vacancies can get the actual information at the website.

