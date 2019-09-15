HSSC Clerk 2019 admit cards out: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the admit card for the HSSC Clerk examination 2019. Candidates can download by visiting hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Clerk 2019 admit cards out: The admit card for the HSSC Clerk 2019 examination has been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). The admit cards are released on the official website of HSSC. The admit cards are for the written examination which is to be held in the month of September 2019. All the candidates who have applied for the same can download their admit card by visiting the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), hssc.gov.in. A total number of 4835 vacancies are to be filled via this recruitment examination. The written examination for the same will be offline examination and candidates need to fill the OMR sheet.

Steps to download HSSC Clerk 2019 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of hssc.gov.in and tap the Advt. 5/2019 present on the home page.

Step 2: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 3: Enter the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 4: Tap the submit button.

Step 5: Your HSSC Clerk 2019 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download your HSSC Clerk 2019 admit card.

Step 7: Take a print out of the admit card and keep a copy of it with you in order to take it to the examination centre as no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card.

Syllabus for HSSC Clerk 2019 examination:

Geography, History and Civics

Environment

Current Affairs

Literature

Culture of Haryana

Mathematics:

Percentages, Averages, Simplification, Problems on Ages, Profit and Loss, Interest, Time & Work, Time & Distance, Pipes & Cisterns, Boats & Streams, Data Interpretation etc.

Reasoning:

Analogies, Differences, Problem-solving, Space visualization, Similarities, Judgment, Analysis, Visual memory, Arithmetical Reasoning, Observation, Decision making, Relationship concepts, Discrimination, Arithmetical number series, Verbal and figure classification etc

Computer

English:

Vocabulary, Fill in the blanks, Comprehension, One Word Substitution, Error Detection, Cloze Test, Transformation of Sentences, Tenses etc.

Science:

Physics, Chemistry, Environmental Studies, Biology etc.

General Awareness:

Current Events – National & International, Culture & Heritage – India & Haryana, Geography – India & Haryana

General Polity, History – India & Haryana, Science & Technology, Economy – India, Environmental Studies, Current Affairs – National & International.

Hindi:

संधि, विलोम शब्द, मुहावरा, पर्यायवाची, हिंदी व्याकरण, अनेकार्थक शब्द

HSSC Clerk 2019 paper pattern:

The Haryana HSSC Clerk 2019 written examination will consist of 90 marks and the socio-economic criteria and experience of the individual will consist of 10 marks.

