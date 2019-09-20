HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019: The hall tickets or the admit card for the Haryana SSC clerk exam has been declared on the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). Candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website of the Commission.

HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019: With just one day left for the Haryana Clerk Exams. The admit cards have, already, released by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) for the Clerk Recruitment (Advt No. 05/2019) on 14th September 2019. All those candidates those who had applied in HSSC clerk exam can download the hall tickets from the official website of the commission, hssc.gov.in.

In order to download the hall tickets, candidates must provide their login id and password to download the hall ticket. Candidates must also note that tomorrow is the last date to download the admit card, hence to avoid the last-minute rush they must visit the official website.

HSSC clerk examination is scheduled to be held from September 21 September and will conclude on 23 September 2019. The exam will be conducted in from 4:30 pm to 6: 00 pm in the evening on September 21, 2019. Also, the same would be conducted in two shifts on September 22, i.e. from 10:30 am to 12 noon the morning shift and the evening session exam will be conducted from 3 pm to 4:30 pm. On September 23, the exam will be conducted from 10:30 to 12 noon (morning) and 4:30 pm to 6 pm (evening sessions).

Steps to download HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of HSSC i.e www.hssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ” Advertisement link 05/2019″ link,

Step 3: Click on Admit Card

Step 4:Enter your login credentials and click on “Sign In Button”

Step 5; Download your Haryana Clerk Call Letter and take a print out of future use.

also its mandatory for the candidates to carry the hall tickets at the examination hall. no candidates would be allowed to sit in the examination hall without the hall tickets.

