HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019: The admit card or the hall tickets for the Clerk Recruitment exam will be released today, September 14, 2019, on the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will soon release the admit card or the hall tickets for the Clerk Recruitment. As per the notice, HSSC had earlier notified the candidates that the HSSC Clerk admit card 2019 will be released on September 14, 2019. All those candidates those who had applied for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website of the commission.

Through this recruitment drive, 4858 vacancies for the post of clerk in Group C recruitment have been notified by HSSC. Also, the recruitment exam is scheduled to be held from September 21 to September 23, 2019.

The exam will be conducted in from 4:30 pm to 6: 00 pm in the evening on September 21, 2019. Also, the same would be conducted in two shifts on September 22, i.e. from 10:30 am to 12 noon the morning shift and the evening session exam will be conducted from 3 pm to 4:30 pm. On September 23, the exam will be conducted from 10:30 to 12 noon (morning) and 4:30 pm to 6 pm (evening sessions).

Steps to download HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link “public notice’ given on the bottom

Step 3: Candidates would be redirected to a new page, where the link to download the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and submit.

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen,

Step 6: Download and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates must note that it is mandatory for them to carry the hall tickets along with the valid identity proof in the examination hall.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App