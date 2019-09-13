HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019: The admit card for the HSSC clerk recruitment will be declared on 14 September 2019 on HSSC Official website www.hssc.gov.in. The HSSC admit card will contain the details of the candidates regarding the roll number, exam date, exam centre, exam time, and entry time.

All those candidates those who have applied for the Haryana HSSC recruitment against advertisement number 5/2019 are advised to download the admit card once it will be released. Candidates must note that its mandatory for them to carry the hall ticket at the examination hall. No candidates will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the hall tickets.

HSSC Clerk Exam is scheduled from 21 September (Saturday) from 4:30 PM to 06:00 PM, and on 22 September 2019 (Sunday) in two sessions from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon and 03:00 PM to 4:30 PM. the exam will also be held on 23 September 2019 (Monday) in two sessions from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon and 03:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

Steps to download HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of HSSC i.e www.hssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Click on ” Advertisement link 05/2019″ link

Step 3: Candidates would then redirected to a new page where they need to click on Admit Card

Step 4: Enter your login credentials

Step 5: Click on “Sign In Button”

Step 6: Download your Haryana Clerk Call Letter and take a print out of future use

Haryana Clerk Exam will consist of 90 MCQs. 75 per cent of questions will be asked from General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and concerned or relevant subject and 25 per cent of questions will be asked from History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geology, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana.

