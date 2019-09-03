HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission or HSSC has released the HSSC Clerk Hall Tickets 2019 on the official website - hssc.gov.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the call letter in this article given below.

HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019: The Haryana SSC or Haryana Staff Selection Commission or HSSC has announced the released date of Clerk admit card for HSSC Clerk exam 2019 on its official website – hssc.gov.in. According to reports, the HSSC Clerk Admit Cards 2019 will be released on the official website on September 14, 2019.

The admit cards are now available and candidates who are going to appear in the examination for recruitment of fresh candidates to Group C vacancies can check the instructions to download the HSSC Admit Card or Haryana SSC Clerk Admit Card 2019 given below.

How to check and download the HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019?

Candidates need to visit the official website – hssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019 Download”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Now, enter the registration details and click submit

The admit card will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the admit card for reference in future

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission had released the Group C vacancy notification for Clerical post in May this year. Once released, candidates can download the HSSC Clerk exam admit card through the link given below.

Direct link to download the Haryana SSC Admit Card 2019

