HSSC clerk exams 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the date sheet for the clerk recruitment examinations on the official website, hssc.gov.in. The written examinations will be held on September 21 to 23, 2019. Recruitment examinations will be held on Saturday September 21, Sunday September 22, and Monday September 23 in two sessions 10:30 am to 12 noon, 3 to 4:30 pm.

Admit card will be available on the website from September 14. Candidates can download the admit card through the website.

HSSC Clerk exams 2019: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website-hssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter details such as registration/ roll number

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for furure use.

Educational Qualification:

Instructor– He/she should have qualified bachelor degree in Engineering/ Technology or Diploma in Engineering or ITI.

Librarian– He/she should have a bachelor degree in library science from a recognised university.

Lab Attendant– Candidates should have one year and six-month certification course and a diploma in relevant trade.

Storekeeper– He/She should have a bachelor degree in business administration or commerce or bachelor degree in arts with math/ economics. He/She should have qualified the minimum 55 percent marks.

Recruitment examination will be conducted for 3,026 vacant posts, librarian- 45, lab attendant- 4, storekeeper- 112.

