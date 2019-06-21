HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) released a notification for 4858 clerk vacancies. Candidates can fill the application form by going at the official website hssc.gov.in. Candidates will be able to apply for the group C Clerk Posts by visiting the official website on and after June 24. HSSC has notified 4858 vacancies for group C Posts so it will be a great opportunity for students who want to work in the government sector.
As per the notification which is being released by the commission, it will start taking applications from July 24. Candidates can apply online at its official portal. Applications will be accepted online until July 8, 2019.
Candidates applying for the HSSC Clerk recruitment must be between the age of 17 to 42 years. Some relaxations are given to the candidates coming from the reserved categories and he must have 10+2/ 10+2 First Division/ Graduation from a recognized university/ Board and must have studied Hindi/ Sanskrit up to higher education to apply for HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019.
–Notification Details:
Employment Notice no 5 / 2019
Important dates for HSSC Recruitment 2019:
- Date of release of notification: June 20, 2019
- Start date of submission of the online application: June 24, 2019
- Last date of submission of online application: July 8, 2019
- Last date of depositing online application fee: July 11, 2019
Eligibility criteria for HSSC clerk recruitment 2019
- 10+2/ 10+2 First Division/ Graduation from a recognized BOARD/ university.
- Hindi/ Sanskrit in higher education
Vacancy details for HSSC Recruitment 2019:
Name of the post – Clerks of group C
Number of Posts – 4858 Posts