The Haryana Staff Selection Commission( HSSC) has invited applicants for filling up of 4858 vacancies for the post of clerks. Candidates can apply online at hssc.gov.in on and after June 24. Applications will be accepted until July 8, 2019.

As per the notification which is being released by the commission, it will start taking applications from July 24. Candidates can apply online at its official portal. Applications will be accepted online until July 8, 2019.

Candidates applying for the HSSC Clerk recruitment must be between the age of 17 to 42 years. Some relaxations are given to the candidates coming from the reserved categories and he must have 10+2/ 10+2 First Division/ Graduation from a recognized university/ Board and must have studied Hindi/ Sanskrit up to higher education to apply for HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019.

–Notification Details:

Employment Notice no 5 / 2019

Important dates for HSSC Recruitment 2019:

Date of release of notification: June 20, 2019

Start date of submission of the online application: June 24, 2019

Last date of submission of online application: July 8, 2019

Last date of depositing online application fee: July 11, 2019

Eligibility criteria for HSSC clerk recruitment 2019

10+2/ 10+2 First Division/ Graduation from a recognized BOARD/ university.

Hindi/ Sanskrit in higher education

Vacancy details for HSSC Recruitment 2019:

Name of the post – Clerks of group C

Number of Posts – 4858 Posts

