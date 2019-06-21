HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has job openings for 4858 clerk vacancies for the candidates between 17 to 42 age group. Interested candidates are required to apply before or by July 8.

HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications for the 4858 clerk vacancies in Group C on June 20, 2019 on its official website i.e. hssc.gov.in. Candidates applying for HSSC Clerk recruitment 2019 must fall into the age group of 17 years to 42 years.

It should be noted that applications are open only till July 8, 2019 while the payment of online fee will be open till July 11, 2019. Most importantly, the candidates should know that the application can be submitted only once and they should ensure to duly fill the application form, failure of which will result in cancellation of application.

HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Start date of submission on online application i.e. June 24, 2019

Last date of submission of online application i.e. July 8, 2019 by 11:59 pm

Last date of submission of online application fee i.e. 11 July 2019

HSSC Clerk Recruitment: Vacancy details

Name of the post: Clerk of Group C

Number of posts: 4858 posts

HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

10+2/10+2 First Division/Graduation or its equivalent from a recognized board/university

Hindi/Sanskrit upto Matric Standar or higher education

HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: Age Limit

Clerks of Group C: 17-42 years.

It should be noted that age relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC candidates will be in accordance with the government norms.

HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: Application Fee

For General Candidates: Rs 100

For SC/ST/PwD Women candidates: Rs 50

Mode of Payment: A demand draft has to be made in favour of the Directo, IGIMS, Patna payable at Patna

HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Examination being organized by the selection body.

