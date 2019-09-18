HSSC Constable Admit Card 2019: The Staff Selection Commission, Haryana will release the Admit Cards for upcoming Constable recruitment examination on the official website - hssc.gov.in soon.

HSSC Constable Admit Card 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission or SSC Haryana will release the admit cards for the Haryana Constable recruitment examination soon on the official website of HSSC – hssc.gov.in. According to the reports, the admit cards are tentatively going to be available from the second week of November this year. The examination will be conducted by the Commission at various centres and candidates must note that the SSC Haryana Constable Admit Cards 2019 is mandatory for appearing in the recruitment examination of Constables and Sub Inspectors.

How to check and download the HSSC Constable Admit Card 2019?

Candidates who have applied for the posts must visit the official website of Haryana SSC – hssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the relevant link that says, “ HSSC Constable Admit Card 2019″

On clicking, the candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the registration details and click on submit button

The admit card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download and check the details printed on the admit card

Take a print out of the same future reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the HSSC Admit Card 2019 for Constable Exam

Haryana SSC will conduct the HSSC Constable Female (GD), Sub Inspector Exam on November 17, 2019, while HSSC Constable Male (GD) Exam will be held at various centres on November 24, 2019. Candidates are advised to download the HSSC Constable Admit Card 2019 and HSSC SI Admit Card 2019 from the official website of HSSC by following the instructions given above in this article.

