Haryana Police Vacancy 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is inviting the applications for recruitment to the post of Constable and SI. The online registration for HSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2019 began June 12, 2019. It will close on June 26, 2019 by 11.59 am. All the interested candidates can apply to the posts via online mode. This is applicable for the Police Constable or Sub Inspector in Haryana Police Department. A total of 6,400 vacancies are to be filled through the Haryana Staff Selection Commission wherein 6000 vacancies are available for Constable and 400 posts are vacant for Sub-Inspector Post.

The eligibility of a candidate should be pass-out of class 12th or equivalent from a recognised Board. He/she should have studied Hindi or Sanskrit in one of the subjects in class 10th or higher secondary to apply for the post of Constable.

On the other side, the minimum qualification for Sub-Inspector is Graduation. Candidates can check registration page for various credentials such as online application date, last date, post wise vacancies, eligibility criteria and physical standard details.

Haryana Police Vacancy 2019: Important Dates

Date of advertising: June 9, 2019 Submisison of online application: June 12, 2019 Submission of online application last date : June 26, 2019 Depositing online application fee last date: June 28, 2019 Police Department, Haryana: Vacant posts Male Constable (General Duty): 5000 Posts Female Constable (General Duty): 1000 Posts Sub-Inspector (Male) – 400 Posts

Age Limit: The age limit should be aged between 18 to 25 years. There should be an age relaxation where there will be a reserved category candidate, as per government norms. Candidates will be selected on the basis of Knowledge Test, Physical Screening Test and Physical Measurement Test.

Application Fee for HSSC Constable and Sub Inspector Recruitment 2019: Fee

Male Constable Post for General Category: Rs. 100/- Female Constable Post for General Category: Rs. 50/- Male Constable Post for SC/BC/EWS candidates of Haryana State only: Rs. 25/- Female Constable Post for SC/BC/EWS candidates of Haryana State only: Rs. 13/- Male SI Post for General Category: Rs. 150/- Female SI Post for General Category: Rs. 75/- Ex-Serviceman of Haryana – No Charges

