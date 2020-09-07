The results of the written recruitment exam for the post of General Duty (GD) Male Constable has been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission or HSSC.

The state of results can be viewed by entering the roll number from the link. The list of selected candidates will also have the total marks gained by each of the candidates after summing up the social and qualification marks obtained. The HSSC Constable Exam was held for 5,86,493 posts. Any candidates who cleared the written examination will now be able to have their documents inspected.

Follow the given steps to see your written exam result:

Visit the official website of HSSC, hssc.gov.in. Select the “detail of candidates for the post of Male Constable (GD), Cat. No. 01”. It can be found under the ‘Result’ section. Go through the result paper of the written exam for the post of “Male Constable (GD) Police Department, Haryana, Advt. No.03/2018, Category No. 1” You may also download or print the results paper for future reference.

The GD Constable Recruitment will be for 6,000 posts. Of these 6,000 posts, 5,000 are for Male General Duty Constable while the remaining 1,000 are for Female General Duty Constable. Droves of candidates registered for the exam and submitted the application from June 12 to June 26 last year.

