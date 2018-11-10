HSSC Group D exam pattern: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission Group D examination 2018 has begun from November 10, 2018 to fill 18,218 vacancies in the various departments of Haryana Government on the official website hssc.gov.in. Read the article to know the exam pattern of the Group D exam.

HSSC Group D 2018 exam pattern: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission Group D examination 2018 has been started to fill 18,218 vacancies in various departments of Haryana Government. The examination began today on November 10, 2018. The admit cards for November 10 and 11 was released on November 2, 2018 on the official website hssc.gov.in. The admit card for the second phase (November 17 and 18 ) released on November 7. A notification was released in an advertisement on August 26 by the Haryana government.

Exam pattern of HSSC Group D exam

There will be a written exam of 90 marks and 10 marks for the Socio-Economic Criteria and Experience.

In part one, the paper of 90 marks will be divided into six sections which will be concerned with General Awareness, reasoning, Maths, Science, English and Hindi of 75 marks.

Whereas, History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Economics, Culture etc, of Haryana consists of 25 marks.

The Socio-Economic Criteria consists of 10 marks. Candidate of a certain background and experience will be able to qualify the exam. A candidate should belong to a Family Employment, Widow/Orphan, Denotified Tribe. There should be a (minimum 6 months experience is mandatory. 0.5 marks for each additional year max. 16 years ) in Haryana government.

The HSSC Group D exam will be conducted in two shifts- Morning 10:30 am to 12:00 noon. The evening shift from 3.00 pm to 4.30 pm.

About HSSC

Haryana Staff Selection Commission was granted the statutory status of Haryana Staff Selection Commission vide Haryana Govt. Gazette Notification on February 28, 2005. AS per the COnstitutional guidelines, it consists of seven members including Chairman appointed by the Haryana Govt. on the recommendation of the collegium consisting of a Minister of Cabinet Rank, Chief Secretary to Govt. Haryana, Legal Remembrancer and Secretary to Govt. Haryana, Law and Legislative Department.

