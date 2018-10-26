HSSC Group D admit card 2018: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the admit card for the Group D examinations on October 29. The candidates who will appear in the examinations can download the admit card from the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Group D admit card 2018: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the admit card for the Group D examinations on October 29. The candidates who will appear in the examinations can download the admit card from the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in. The hall tickets for November 10, 11 examinations will be released on October 29 while the admit card for November 17,18 examinations will be released on November 7. The HSSC had invited applications to fill 18,218 vacant posts. The examinations will be a single day exam and will be held in two sessions on the same day.

As per the schedule released by the commission, the exam will be held from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm in the morning session while the timing for afternoon session will be 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

Exam pattern for HSSC Group D examinations:

Number of Questions: 90

Total marks: 100

Type of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Weightage: 75% for general awareness, reasoning, maths, science, English, Hindi or concerned subject while 25% for history, current affairs, literature, geography, civics, environment, Haryana’s culture

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination, which will carry 90 marks, and social-economic criteria and experience will be of 10 marks.

The appearing candidates should clear the Class 10 examination from a recognised board with Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subjects. The process to download hall tickets will be released by NewsX soon. Haryana Staff Selection Commission is an organisation under the Government of Haryana to recruit staff for various departments of Haryana government.

