HSSC Group D Admit Card 2018: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission is all set to release the HSSC Group D Admit Card 2018 on its official website today, i.e. on October 29. The HSSC examination 2018 has been scheduled to be held on November 10 and 11 by the commission and candidates who have filled up the registration form and are going to appear in the examination this year are advised to download their respective admit cards from the website – hssc.gov.in. Meanwhile, according to reports in a leading daily, the HSSC Group D Admit Card for the examinations to be conducted by the Commission on November 17th and 18th will be released on the official website on November 7, 2018.

Meanwhile, the candidates who are going to appear for the examination should note that the selections will be donw on basis of the performances of the candidates in the written examination and their experience. The written test for the recruitment will be of 100 marks and will be multiple choice questions or MCQs. The candidates will be given 90 minutes to complete the examination.

How to download the HSSC Group D Admit Card 2018 online?

Log in to the official website of HSSC or Haryana Staff Selection Commission – hssc.gov.in

Search for the link that reads, “HSSC Group D Exam Admit Card 2018 Download” on the homepage

Click on the link

Candidates will be redirected to a page where they have to enter their respective registration number

Submit the details

The HSSC Group D Exam Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the Admit Card and take a coloured print out for future reference

To log in directly and download the admit cards from the official website, click on this link: http://www.hssc.gov.in/

