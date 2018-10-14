HSSC Group D Admit Card 2018: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will be releasing the Group D exam Admit cards soon on its official website. candidates who are going to appear for the examination can keep checking the website for information.

HSSC Group D Admit Card 2018: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is all set to conduct the Group D recruitment examination on November 10, 11, 17 and 18 for which the Admit Card will be released by the Commission soon on its official website soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Commission, i.e. hssc.gov.in so that they can download the HSSC Group D Admit card 2018 as soon as it is released on it.

The application process for the Group D recruitment examination was closed by the Commission on September 18, 2018 on the official website. This year, the examination will be held in two different shifts, i.e. in the morning from (10:30 am to 12 pm ) and the other in the afternoon from (3 pm to 4:30 pm). According to reports, the admit cards for the examinations to be conducted on November 10 and 11, the is set to be published on October 29, 2018 on the official website – hssc.gov.in while the admit cards for the exams to be conducted on November 17 and 18, is going to be released on November 7, 2018.

Also, candidates should note that only the best candidates will be selected based on their performance in the written examination which will be of total 90 marks. While 10 marks will be credited to the candidates for their experience.

Reports say that 75 % weightage will be given for General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, English, Hindi or concerned subject while 25% will be for History, Current Affairs. Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture of Haryana.

