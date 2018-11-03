HSSC Group D Admit cards 2018: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Group D Admit cards 2018 are out on hssc.gov.in. The HSSC Group D exam will be conducted on November 10 and 11. The candidates who have applied for the HSSC Group D 2018 exam may download the admit card by following the simple steps mentioned below.

HSSC Group D Admit cards 2018: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the Admit Cards for the HSSC Group-D examination. The Candidates who have applied for the HSSC Group D 2018 exams can download thier Admit cards from HSSC’s official website @ hssc.gov.in. The aspirants can download the hall tickets for the examinations to be held on November 10 and 11. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission board is expected to release the admit cards for the examination on 17th and 18th on November 7, 2018.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited the applications to fill Group-D 18218 posts and the recruitment will be done through the written exam and personal interview. The candidates who have applied for the HSSC Group D 2018 exam may download the admit card by following the simple steps mentioned below.

Here are the steps to download the HSSC Group D Admit Card 2018:

Step 1- Visit the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission @ hssc.gov.in

Step 2- Click on the link for HSSC Group D admit card.

Step 3- Submit the required details like name, fathers name, date of birth, registration ID and password.

Step 4- Admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5- Save, download and take a print of your HSSC admit card 2018

The HSSC Group-D written test will be of the of 100 marks and 90 minutes for the 90 questions will be allocated to the candidates. All 90 questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), in which, 75% of the questions will be asked by General Awareness, Reasoning, Math, Science, English, Hindi. The rest 25% marks will consist of questions of history, current affairs, literature, geography, civics, environment, the culture of Haryana.

