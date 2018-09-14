HSSC Group D Recruitment 2018: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission which has begun their recruitment process for the year 2018. The interested candidates can apply for Haryana Group D Recruitment before September 18, 2018. The eligible candidate should belong the age bracket of 18-42 years. Applicants should have passed a class 10th examination from a recognised board with Hindi/ Sanskrit as one of the subjects. Check out more on the official website, hssc.gov.in.

A total 8,312 vacancies for General Category, 3,345 vacancies for the BCA category, 2,316 vacancies for the BCB category and 4,245 vacancies for the SC category are available on the official website.

The last date for filing the online application is September 18, 2018. Interested candidates, both male and female, from General Category need to pay Rs 100. While the female category belonging to GC can pay Rs 50.

The minimum age of eligible candidates should be 18 and the maximum age is 42 years. The mandatory requirement is that the interested candidates should have passed a class 10th examination from a recognised board with Hindi/ Sanskrit as one of the subjects. However, information regarding the exam date and admit cards release date has not been revealed yet.

HSSC has taken up a recruitment drive to fill 116 types of positions for 74 different state departments and agencies.

For more information, one can visit, the official website- hssc.gov.in

The candidates will be selected on the basis of 100 marks examination. There will be 90 marks written examination and 10 marks are for the Socio-Economic Criteria and Experience.

For the uninitiated, Haryana Staff Selection Commission is constituted as per the provision of Article 309 of the constitution of India. Earlier it was called as Subordinate Services Selection Board.

It granted the statutory status of Haryana Staff Selection Commission from the Haryana Government on February 28, 2005.

