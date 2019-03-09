HSSC Group D recruitment 2019: The last date to apply for HSSC Group D posts is April 22, 2019. The candidates who are eligible and are interested to be part of Haryana Government can apply via the direct link. The applications for the same begin from March 22, 2019.

HSSC Group D recruitment 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission recently invited application for direct recruitment to group D posts via the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission- HSSC.gov.in. The candidates who are eligible and interested can apply by visiting the official website for more information.

The link for applying for Group D posts is available from March 22, 2019, to April 22, 2019. After that, the link will be disabled by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

The direct link to apply for the HSSC Group D 2019 is here-

It is advised that the aspirants should apply well in advance than to what for the deadline. The aspirants can fill the registration form by filling in details and later on writing the registration number as well as the password for future references.

The last date to fill the application fee is aril 25, 2019.



HSSC Group D recruitment 2019: Vacacny details

General- 160 seats

SC- 38 seats

BCA- 30 seats

BCB- 21 setas

Total- 249 setas

The age limit to apply for the Haryana Staff Selection commission Group D post-

Minimum- 18 years

MAximum- 24 years

Documents to be submitted while filling the application form:

1. Matriculation certificate

2. Scanned copy of Haryana Domicile certificate in case you are from SC, ST, BCA, BCB, PwD, etc

3. Socioeconomic criteria and experience

4. Scanned photo duly signed by the candidate

5. Scanned signature of the candidate

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More