HSSC Haryana police is recruiting for the posts of vacancies of constables and sub-inspector in Haryana state. Candidates can apply for the posts till tomorrow. The last date for the application process is June 26, 2019. The minimum qualification for the posts is the class 12th examination pass and for the SI posts is graduation.

The last date for the HSSC Haryana police recruitment is June 26, 2019 i.e tomorrow. Candidates can apply for the post of constables through the official website @hssc.gov.in. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission is inviting applications for the posts of constable and sub-inspector since June 12, 2019. The interested candidates can apply for the 6000 vacancies of constables and 400 sub-inspector vacancies till tomorrow.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @hssc.gov.in

2. Click on the job link

3. Enter all the details and required information

4. Pay the fee

5. Download the document

6. Take the printout for the future reference

Candidates who want to become the police constable or sub-inspector need to apply for the same posts. The application process for the same posts has been started since June 12, 2019. The last date for the online application is June 26, 2019. For Constable posts, candidates should have at least passed class 12th examination and have Sanskrit or Hindi as one of the subjects in class 10th or higher secondary level. For sub-inspector, candidates should have completed graduation and should have studied Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects in the 10th or higher secondary level.

The candidates need to check the website for checking the online process and other details of the posts. Candidates should have an age group between 18 to 25 years. Meanwhile, the age relaxation for the category candidates will be as per the norms of the government.

The application fee for the male constable post is Rs 100. The application fee for the female constable post is Rs 50. However, the fee for the constable post for the SC/BC/EWS candidates is Rs 25. The fee for female candidates for SC/BC/EWS is Rs 13.

The application fee of SI Post for the male is Rs. 150. The application fee of SI Post for the female is Rs. 75. Meanwhile, the fee for the ex-serviceman of Haryana will not be entitled any fee.

