HSSC Recruitment 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released notification recruitment for the posts of LDC, UDC, Steno, Translator, and others. There will be direct recruitment for 2978 vacancies notified under DHBVN (Dashkin Haryana Bijali Vitran Nigam), UHBVN (Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam) & HVPN (Haryana Vidyut Prasarn Nigam). The applications are to be filled online under advertisement number 11/2019.
HSSC Online Application process will commence from July 10 and will continue till July 25, 2019. Candidates have to submit the application fee before July 29th and must ensure they fulfill the eligibility criteria before applying online and submitting the application fee.
The selection of the candidates will be done through a written exam. The written exam will be conducted either on the OMR Sheet or online computer based (CBT). HSSC exam is scheduled to be held from August 1 to August 18, 2019.
Candidates can get further information from below:
Notification Detail –
Advertisement number – 11/2019
Important dates:
Opening date for submission of Application – July 10, 2019
Last date for submission of Application – July 25, 2019
Closing date for fee submission – July 29, 2019
HSSC Vacancy details:
DHBVNL
Junior System Engineer – 146 Posts
Assistant Line Man (ALM) – 183 Posts
Assistant Law Officer – 3 Posts
Lower Division Clerk (LDC) – 440 Posts
HVPNL
Assistant Law Officer – 2 Posts
Protection Assistant – 18 Posts
Store Assistant – 8 Posts
Selection Officer Account – 6 Posts
Divisional Accountant – 10 Posts
Pharmacists – 4 Posts
Jr. Scale Steno – 34 Posts
Steno Typist – 25 [Posts
Lower Division Clerk – 63 Posts
Upper Division Clerk – 21 Posts
Hindi Translator – 5 Posts
junior Accountant – 19 Posts
Lab Technician – 1 Posts
Junior Draftsman – 76 Posts
UBHVNL
Assistant Line Man – 1307 Posts
Divisional Revenue Accountant – 48 Posts
Junior Software Developer – 2 Posts
Junior Test Engineer – 1 Posts
Assistant Law officer – 3 Posts
Lower Division Clerk – 495 Posts
Upper Division Clerk -58 Posts