Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications for the posts of Steno, LDC, UDC, Translator, and others. A total of 2978 vacancies are available and the application process will start from July 10.

HSSC Recruitment 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released notification recruitment for the posts of LDC, UDC, Steno, Translator, and others. There will be direct recruitment for 2978 vacancies notified under DHBVN (Dashkin Haryana Bijali Vitran Nigam), UHBVN (Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam) & HVPN (Haryana Vidyut Prasarn Nigam). The applications are to be filled online under advertisement number 11/2019.

HSSC Online Application process will commence from July 10 and will continue till July 25, 2019. Candidates have to submit the application fee before July 29th and must ensure they fulfill the eligibility criteria before applying online and submitting the application fee.

The selection of the candidates will be done through a written exam. The written exam will be conducted either on the OMR Sheet or online computer based (CBT). HSSC exam is scheduled to be held from August 1 to August 18, 2019.

Candidates can get further information from below:

Notification Detail –

Advertisement number – 11/2019

Important dates:

Opening date for submission of Application – July 10, 2019

Last date for submission of Application – July 25, 2019

Closing date for fee submission – July 29, 2019

HSSC Vacancy details:

DHBVNL

Junior System Engineer – 146 Posts

Assistant Line Man (ALM) – 183 Posts

Assistant Law Officer – 3 Posts

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) – 440 Posts

HVPNL

Assistant Law Officer – 2 Posts

Protection Assistant – 18 Posts

Store Assistant – 8 Posts

Selection Officer Account – 6 Posts

Divisional Accountant – 10 Posts

Pharmacists – 4 Posts

Jr. Scale Steno – 34 Posts

Steno Typist – 25 [Posts

Lower Division Clerk – 63 Posts

Upper Division Clerk – 21 Posts

Hindi Translator – 5 Posts

junior Accountant – 19 Posts

Lab Technician – 1 Posts

Junior Draftsman – 76 Posts

UBHVNL

Assistant Line Man – 1307 Posts

Divisional Revenue Accountant – 48 Posts

Junior Software Developer – 2 Posts

Junior Test Engineer – 1 Posts

Assistant Law officer – 3 Posts

Lower Division Clerk – 495 Posts

Upper Division Clerk -58 Posts

