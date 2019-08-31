HSSC JE Exam 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission declared the exam dates for Haryana Junior Engineer Exam 2019 for August 31 and September 1, 2019. Today is the last date to download the Haryana JE Admit Card 2019, candidates who haven't yet downloaded the admit cards can download the admit cards following this page.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission announced that the Haryana Junior Engineer Exam 2019 will be held on August 31 and September 1, that is tomorrow and the day after tomorrow and the exam will be conducted in three shifts. Candidates are advised to must carry the Haryana JE Admit Cards along with the photo ID and two photographs on the exam day. Otherwise, they will not be permitted to sit in the examination hall.

Candidates are advised to reach the exam center on time to avoid any last-minute hassle. Bluetooth devices, Pen Drives, books, camera, and other gadgets will not be allowed to take inside the examination hall. There are nearly 1624 vacancies for which the recruitment exam is being conducted.

On August 17, 2019, the commission had announced the HSSC JE Exam Date 2019 and as per the notice, HSSC JE Civil Exam 2019 which is slated for August 31 will be conducted in the afternoon shift (03:00 PM and 04:30 PM) and HSSC JE Mechanical and Horticulture Exam/HSSC Electrical Exam which is slated to be conducted on September 1 from 10:30 AM to 01:00 PM.

Steps to check HSSC JE Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website- www.hssc.gov.in.

Click on the HSSC JE Admit Card 2019 highlighting on the homepage.

Enter the credentials asked for and click the submit button.

Your admit card will be on your screen.

You can take the printout of your admit card for further use.

The written exam will be of 100 marks in which 75% weightage will be given to Reasoning, Maths, General Awareness, Science, Computer, English, Hindi, and 25% weightage will be given to Current Affairs, Geology, History, Literature, Environment, Civics, Culture, etc. Candidates are instructed to be prepared for the exam and keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

