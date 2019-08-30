HSSC JE Admit Card 2019 released @hssc.gov.in: the hall ticket or the admit card for Junior Engineer written exam has been declared by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). Candidates must note that the last date to download the hall ticket or the admit card is August 31, 2019.HSSC JE exams will be conducted on 31st July 2019 from 03:00 PM & 4:30 PM and 01 September 2019 from 10:30 AM to 01:00 PM.

HSSC will conduct OMR Based Test in the month of August 31, 2019, and on September 1, 2019, and the date, time and place of emanation will be displayed on the admit card of the candidates. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1624 vacancies will be recruited by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. The online application form to apply for the post was started on 20 June 2019 and closed on 20 June 2019.

Steps to download HSSC JE Admit Card 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of the commission, hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, Click on HSSC JE Admit Card 2019 link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click on the submit button

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take the printout of the same for future reference.

HSSC JE Admit Card 2019 Exam Pattern

HSSC JE written exam will be of 100 Marks comprising 75% questions from General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and concerned subject and 25% questions from History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geology, Civics, Environment and Culture of Haryana.

The HSSC JE exams will be conducted on 31st July 2019 from 03:00 PM & 4:30 PM and 01 September 2019 from 10:30 AM to 01:00 PM.

