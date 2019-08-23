HSSC JE admit card 2019: JE written examination to be announced by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. Candidates who are willing to enrol in the JE examination, which will be held on August 31, 2019, and on September 1, 2019, are advised to keep a track on the official website of HSSC or click on the link hssc.gov.in to visit directly.
Candidates must know that JE examination will comprises of total 100 marks whereas written exam is of 90 marks whereas for Socio-Economic criteria and experience of 10 marks. The 90 marks question will consist of questions from General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English and Hindi. The total weightage of these subject is 75% whereas, the other 25 % is for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc of Haryana.
Follow the steps to download HSSC JE Admit Card 2019:
Step 1: Click on the link hssc.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the generated link in blue colour, HSSC JE admit card 2019
Step 3: Candidates need to enter all the credentials
Step 4: Click on the Submit button
Step 5: The admit card will appear in the PDF format
Step 6: Candidates are advised to download the hall tickets and take a hard copy of it.
It is mandated for candidates to carry their hall ticket with them as it acts as a valid ID proof to make them sit in the examination hall, however, if candidates forgot to carry their admit card then they won’t be allowed to sit in the examination.
Vacancy Details
JE (Civil) – 617
JE (Mechanical – 35
JE elkecyrical 34
Urban Local Bodies Department Haryana
JE (Civil) Municipal Committee 27
JE (Civil) Municipal Corporation 53
JE (Electrical) -9
JE (Mechanical) – 6
JE (Horticulture) 5
Hafed Department Haryana
JE (Electrical) 2
JE (Civil) 12
Police Housing Corporation Haryana
JE (Civil) 12
JE (Electrical) 2
HVPNL Haryana