HSSC JE admit card 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) today will announce the JE written examinations 2019 hall tickets. Interested candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website of HSSC.

HSSC JE admit card 2019: JE written examination to be announced by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. Candidates who are willing to enrol in the JE examination, which will be held on August 31, 2019, and on September 1, 2019, are advised to keep a track on the official website of HSSC or click on the link hssc.gov.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that JE examination will comprises of total 100 marks whereas written exam is of 90 marks whereas for Socio-Economic criteria and experience of 10 marks. The 90 marks question will consist of questions from General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English and Hindi. The total weightage of these subject is 75% whereas, the other 25 % is for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc of Haryana.

Also Read: Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Result 2019 likely to be released today @mahresult.nic.in, check steps to download scorecard

Follow the steps to download HSSC JE Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link hssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the generated link in blue colour, HSSC JE admit card 2019

Step 3: Candidates need to enter all the credentials

Step 4: Click on the Submit button

Step 5: The admit card will appear in the PDF format

Step 6: Candidates are advised to download the hall tickets and take a hard copy of it.

It is mandated for candidates to carry their hall ticket with them as it acts as a valid ID proof to make them sit in the examination hall, however, if candidates forgot to carry their admit card then they won’t be allowed to sit in the examination.

Vacancy Details

JE (Civil) – 617

JE (Mechanical – 35

JE elkecyrical 34

Urban Local Bodies Department Haryana

JE (Civil) Municipal Committee 27

JE (Civil) Municipal Corporation 53

JE (Electrical) -9

JE (Mechanical) – 6

JE (Horticulture) 5

Hafed Department Haryana

JE (Electrical) 2

JE (Civil) 12

Police Housing Corporation Haryana

JE (Civil) 12

JE (Electrical) 2

HVPNL Haryana

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App