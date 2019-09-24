HSSC JE Result 2019: the HSSC JE Result for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil, Horticulture, Mechanical, and Electrical) exam has been declared on the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission. Candidates can visit the official website and can check the result for the same.

The PDF link has results for the Civil, Electrical, Horticulture and Mechanical exams. Candidates are advised to keep their roll +numbers handy in order to avail the results.

Candidates must note that all the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Scrutiny of documents provisionally to ascertain their eligibility and further subject to the fulfillment of their eligibility conditions as per advertisement and service rules.

The verification of the documents will take place on 19 October 2019 at 09.00 A.M. in Commission’s office Bays No.67-70, Sector-2, Panchkula. Candidates must carry all the original documents one Id Proof and copy of downloaded application form.

Steps to Download HSSC JE Result PDF

step 1: Visit the HSSC official website www.hssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Result Tab

step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page where you will find HSSC JE PDF Links

Step 4: Now click on JE Post you have applied for

Step 5:Press Ctrl + F and search your roll number

