HSSC Junior Engineer Result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission Haryana has declared the result of Junior Engineer recruitment on hssc.gov.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the same given here.

HSSC Junior Engineer Result 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission or Haryana SSC has declared the results of Junior Engineer Civil against Advt. No. 07/2017, Cat No. 28 on the official website – hssc.gov.in. All those who have appeared in the HSSC Junior Engineer Civil Exam 2019 are advised to check their respective results on the HSSC official website. The SSC Haryana had conducted the recruitment examination for the mentioned posts from April 9, 2018, to April 11, 2018, at various centres across the state.

The document verification was done on 26 July 2019. The result list will contain the roll numbers of those who have been selected for the interview round to be conducted by the authority on August 3, 2019. Candidates need to download the Admit Card for interview from the website of the Commission. According to reports, the admit cards can be accessed only after July 31, 2019.

How to check the HSSC Junior Engineer Result 2019?

Visit the official website of hssc.gov.in Haryana Staff Selection Commission –

On the homepage, click on the link to download the result

On clicking, candidates will be asked to login to their accounts

Enter the login details and submit

The result will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

