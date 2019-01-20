HSSC Male Constable Recruitment: The answer keys of the male constable recruitment has been released on the official website. The interested candidates are requested to download the same through the official wesbite. The candidates can also raise the objections through the official website. They need to follow certain steps to download it.

HSSC Male Constable Recruitment: The answer key of the male constable recruitment examinations by The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has been released on the official website hssc.gov.in. The interested aspirants can check the answer key through the official website. The online application window will be displayed to raise objection for the candidates till January 21, 2019. The examination for recruiting the candidates was conducted on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

How to check the HSSC constable answer key result

Step 1: Visit the official website hssc.gov.in

Step 2: click ‘download answer key’ link, on the homepage,

Step 3: A new page will be displayed.

Step 4: Click on the red login button

Step 5: Fill-in the registration number and other details

Step 6: Answer key will be displayed

Step 7: Download the answer key, take a print out for future use.

HSSC answer key: Morning session

HSSC answer key: Evening session

About HSSC

HSSC was established on November 4, 1975, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). It works under the Government of India. It recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices.

It’s headquarters is situated in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

