HSSC PGT recruitment 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has invited the candidates to apply for the vacant 3,827 posts such as Graduate Teacher (PGT), instructor, librarian and others on the official website, hssc.gov.in. Candidates who are interested can do the same on the official website. Application process will begin from September 2 and it will close on September 18. HSSC written test will be held in October or November.

Age limit: Candidates who wish to apply should be at least 18 years of age for the post but should not exceed more than 42 years old, as per the official notification. An age relaxation for the reserved category.

Education: Common qualification for all the categories is Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects in the class 10 or higher. Should be a qualifier of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)/ School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) of the concerned subject.

A good academic record is necessary for the post. Should have atleast scored at least 50 per cent marks after taking an average of three exams from class 10/ 12/ graduation/ PG.

They should, however have secured 50 per cent marks in post-graduation except the PGT computer science. While in case of PGT CS, they should have earned 5 per cent marks in post-graduation/ graduation.

HSSC PGT recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Biology-127 Posts

Chemistry-131 Posts

Commerce-304 Posts

English-530 Posts

Fine Art- 35 Posts

Hindi-194 Posts

History-329 Posts

Math-522 Posts

Music-35 Posts

Physical Education-241 Posts

Urdu-6 Posts

Computer Science-1373 Posts

Haryana PGT recruitment 2019: Pay Scale

Candidates will receive a monthly remuneration at the pay scale of Rs 47,600-Rs 1,51,100.

Selection process: A written exam will comprise of a total of 90 marks. Ten marks will consist of the socio-economic criteria and experience.

The 90 marks of the written exam shall be divided into two parts:

a) A 75 per cent weightage of general awareness, reasoning, maths, science computer, English, Hindi and concerned subject.

b) 25 per cent weightage for history, current affairs, literature, geography, civics, environment, culture of Haryana

A 10 marks for social-eco criteria will be made on the basis of the following factors:

— An applicant or someone from his family who had been a regular employee in any department of Haryana govt or andy state govt/ Centre government. If candidates face any other kind of difficulty related to this examination can check the official website.

