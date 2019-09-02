HSSC Teacher Recruitment 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has started the process of online application form submission today on its official website. Candidates are required to visit the official website to submit their application form before September 18.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has activated the link of the online application form today for direct recruitment for the posts of (PGT)-HES-II (Group-B services) on its official website www.hssc.gov.in

The process of submitting the online application form will commence from today (September 2) and the candidates will be allowed to submit their online application forms till September 18, 11:59 PM. The last date to deposit the fee is September 24.

Candidates are advised to submit their online application forms on or before the last date as after the due date, the online application form link will be incapacitated and will not work further. To submit the application form online, candidates will be required to login with their username and password.

Steps to apply for HSSC PGT Recruitment 2019 application form

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for HSSC PGT Job 2019.

Click on this link of the official website- http://adv52018.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx

Click on Login and then click on new registration to register yourself for registration number and password.

Enter the credentials asked like personal information, address, educational details, and others and click on save.

After saving your details, registration number and password will be generated. Candidates are required to take out print for future use.

Check the credentials once again and get the final print out of the online application form and e-challan.

The hard copy of the application form and the originals of other documents submitted online must be brought at the time when called by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). Documents other than that submitted online will not be considered.

There are a total of 3864 posts of (PGT)-HES-II (Group-B Services) for which the direct recruitment process has been conducted. Haryana Staff Selection Commission was earlier known as Subordinate Services Selection Board which conducts exams/interviews for appointments to Group B, C, and D services.

