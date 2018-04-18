Haryana Police Recruitment 2018: Online applications are invited for direct recruitment of Constable and Sub-Inspector posts on the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commision. Interested candidates can log on to hssc.gov.in to apply online. The total number of vacancies is reported to be 7110. Here is everything you need to know to apply for Haryana Police Recruitment 2018.

However, candidates have to make sure that they submit the Haryana Police Recruitment applications before 11:59PM on the closing day of application. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details like physical screening test in the official notification on the website of HSSC. Candidates are advised to read the notification carefully to ensure that they qualify for the job and keep the documents handy to be uploaded at the time of applying for the posts online.

Total number of vacancies – 7110

Male Constable – 5000

Female Constable – 1147

Male Constable India Reserve Battalions of Haryana State – 500

Male Sub-Inspector – 400

Female Sub-Inspector – 63

To apply online for Haryana Police Recruitment 2018, candidates must follow the steps given below:

Go to the official website: hssc.gov.in Click on “Registration” button Read the advertisement details very carefully to ensure eligibility criteria before “Online Application” Now click on “Online Application” to fill up the application form Now the candidate would be directed to the next page where he has to click on the “Apply Online” button Registered candidates just need to “Sign In” by using their application number and password sent to their valid e-mail ID/Mobile No (This is necessary for account login, Form Submission and Admit Card/Call Letter Download) Fill up the application form as per the guidelines with necessary details Candidates need to fill up to all required information in “First Screen” tab and click on “SUBMIT” to move to the next page. Fill all the details in the application and upload Photo, Signature Now make the Application fee payment online and click Submit for submitting the form Take a print out of online application for further reference.

