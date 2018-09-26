HSSC Recruitment 2018: The admit card for the Lab Attendant post has been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission on its official website. The candidates who applied for the position through advertisement are requested to download their admit card.

HSSC Recruitment for Lab Attendant post 2018: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the admit card on its official website – hssc.gov.in for Lab Attendant post. The HSSC invited applications for at least 162 posts for the post of Laboratory Attendant via Advertisement No. 11/2017.

It is advised to all the candidates that they should download the admit card to avoid the traffic on the website. The Lab Attendant Recruitment Exam will be conducted on September 30, 2018, in various exam centres across Haryana.

The candidates, who registered themselves via an advertisement for the HSSC Lab Attendant Recruitment, may follow the instructions mentioned below and download their admit card from the official website.

Following are the steps to download HSSC Lab Attendant Admit Card 2018

1. Visit the official website- hssc.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the notification that reads- ‘Click here for Advt. 11/2017’

3. Then enter your Login ID and password to sign in.

4. Download your Admit Card to take out a print out for future purposes.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the written examination for 90 marks and socio-economic criteria and experience for 10 marks. The candidates should focus on a few of the sections for the examination. In the first paper, Reasoning, Maths, Science, General Awareness and English should be given a prime importance. However, in the second paper, questions will be based on Current Affairs, Geography, History, Literature, and Civics. It must be noted that an interview will be not conducted for this recruitment process.

