HSSC Recruitment 2018: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the notification for the 2018 recruitment on its official website hssc.gov.in. According to reports, around 18,218 posts are expected to be filled up. All the interested candidates seeking job must apply before September 2018. The positions will be opened for Group D posts. However, only people from Haryana will be able to apply for vacancies available in Staff Selection Commission.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had previously said that recruitment of 38,000 posts of Group D will be conducted soon to provide job opportunities to the youth of the state, especially those belonging to the poor families.

All the candidates who are seeking to apply for the staff selection commission must fall in the age group of 18-42 years. Out of the 100 mark evaluation, 90 marks will be based on candidate’s performance in the written exam while remaining 10 marks will be for the candidate’s experience.

The online application process began on August 29, 2018, while the last date to submit the online application is September 18, 2018.

