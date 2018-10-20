HSSC Recruitment 2018: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has once again come up with the application process for 7110 police posts for 2018. The reopening came from October 16 for the Haryana Staff Selection Commission recruitment, and now all the candidates can apply between October 16 to October 22.

The last date for the payment of application form is October 25, 2018

HSSC Recruitment 2018: A good news for all the candidates is back as the Haryana Staff Selection Commission has once again come up with the application process for 7110 police posts for 2018. The application of the police posts was closed in this June, but now it has reponed. All the interested candidates can now apply for the Haryana Staff Selection Commission Constable and SI post till October 22, that is next week. All of the necessary insights all the interested aspirants can go on the official website.

The reopening came from October 16 for the Haryana Staff Selection Commission recruitment, and now all the candidates can apply between October 16 to October 22, as reported by reputed by Educational websites and has been confirmed by media reports. The last date for the payment of application form is October 25, 2018.

FOR FURTHER DETAILS GO HERE: http://www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/PublicNotices/1179_1_1_Corrigendum%20for%20date%20extend%20(1).pdf

After going through the official notification, the interested candidate has to log in in order to fill up the online application form for the post of Haryana Staff Selection Commission Police post for 2018.

As per media reports, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission has not yet declared the examination date and the result of the examination.

However, soon the completion of the application process, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission will announce the date of the examination and its results for 2018.

The admit card for the examination will be released to all the candidates before 10-15 days of the examination date, media reports said.

All the eligible and interested candidates, for further details, can go on the official website and make sure you go through all the details very carefully.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More