Haryana Staff Selection Commission has re-opened the online application process of Coach and Dispenser posts and candidates can apply for HSSC posts before August 8 2018. The official notification has been published on the official website i.e. hssc.gov.in for the year 2018.

HSSC had invited online application in the month of February for the recruitment of Junior Coach and Dispenser. Now, once again the Haryana Staff Selection Commission has published the notification for the same post in the month of July 2018. Interested candidates can check out their eligibility, application and selection process for HSSC Recruitment 2018.

HSSC Recruitment: Vacancies and Eligibility details

Haryana Staff Selection Commission had invited the application for a total of 130 posts for Junior Coach and Dispenser to be filled up in the year 2018.

Here are the details of Junior Coach post-2018 in HSSC- Badminton (4), Cricket (1), Boxing (11), Football (12), Gymnastic (5), Fencing (3), Table Tennis (6), Judo (3), Kayaking & Canoeing (1), Weight Lifting (3), Taekwondo (5), Kho-Kho (2), Kabaddi (11), Basket Ball (10), Tennis (5), Hockey (6), Handball (8), Wrestling (7), Archery (2), Rowing (1) and Volleyball (11). Whereas there have been 13 vacancies for the post of Dispenser (Ayurvedic) for the year 2018 under HSSC Recruitment.

For HSSC recruitment of Junior Coach, the candidate much possess a graduation degree along with diploma in Coaching from National Institute of Sports in the game applied for or participation certificate of Asian Games or Commonwealth Games.

For the post of Dispenser, the applicant must possess a Diploma in Up-Vaidya or Ayurvedic Pharmacy. Also must have a 10+2 with Chemistry, Biology and Physics.

Earlier, Under the HSSC Recruitment recruitment of 7110 Haryana Police Constable and Sub-Inspector had also been rolled out.

