HSSC Recruitment 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a recruitment notification for various posts in different departments. Interested and Eligible candidates those wish to work under government organizations have a huge opportunity can apply under the Haryana Staff Selection Commission.
Through this recruitment drive, 7825 vacancies in various departments for the post of Post Graduate Teacher, Instructor, Librarian, and Others would be fulfilled. Candidates can apply for these posts from August 28, 2019, till 22 September 2019 through the advertisement number 12/2019, 13/2019, 14/2019.
HSSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details against advertisement number 12/2019
Total number of vacancies: 3206 Vacancies
- 2 Posts: Surveyor Instructor (Theory)
- 1 Post: Forger & Heat Treater (Black Smith) Instructor
- 93 Posts: Librarian – 45 Posts Turner Instructor
- 38 Posts: Welder (Gas & Electric) Instructor
- 50 Posts: Computer Operator & Programming Assistant Instructor
- 144 Posts: Fitter Instructor
- 68 Posts: Mechanical Refrigerator and Air Condition Instructor
- 244 Posts: Workshop Calculation & Science Instructor
- 227 Posts: Engineering Drawing Instructor
- 58 Posts: Plumber Instructor
- 2 Posts: Foundry Man (Moulder) Instructor
- 3 Posts: Architectural Assistant Instructor
- 14 Posts: Carpenter Instructor
- 47 Posts: Wireman Instructor
- 112 Posts: Storekeeper
- 8 Posts: Machinist Instructor
- 43 Posts: Millwright Mechanic (Mechanical) Instructor
- 14 Posts: Millwright Mechanic (Electrical/ Electronics) Instructor
- 132 Posts: Group Instructor/ Apprenticeship Supervisor/ Senior Technical Assistant/ Jr Apprentice & Placement Officer
HSSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details against advertisement number 13/2019
Total No. of Vacancies: 3864 PGT Vacancies
- 127 Posts: Biology
- 131 Posts: Chemistry
- 304 Posts: Commerce
- 1373 Posts: Civil Science
- 530 Posts: English
- 35 Posts: Fine Art
- 194 Posts: History
- 522 Posts: Math
- 35 Posts: Music
- 241 Posts: Physical Education
- 6 Posts: Urdu
- 37 Posts: Computer Science