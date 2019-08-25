HSSC Recruitment 2019:7825 vacancies in various departments for the post of Post Graduate Teacher, Instructor, Librarian, and Others have been notified by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC).

HSSC Recruitment 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a recruitment notification for various posts in different departments. Interested and Eligible candidates those wish to work under government organizations have a huge opportunity can apply under the Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

Through this recruitment drive, 7825 vacancies in various departments for the post of Post Graduate Teacher, Instructor, Librarian, and Others would be fulfilled. Candidates can apply for these posts from August 28, 2019, till 22 September 2019 through the advertisement number 12/2019, 13/2019, 14/2019.

HSSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details against advertisement number 12/2019

Total number of vacancies: 3206 Vacancies

2 Posts: Surveyor Instructor (Theory)

1 Post: Forger & Heat Treater (Black Smith) Instructor

93 Posts: Librarian – 45 Posts Turner Instructor

38 Posts: Welder (Gas & Electric) Instructor

50 Posts: Computer Operator & Programming Assistant Instructor

144 Posts: Fitter Instructor

68 Posts: Mechanical Refrigerator and Air Condition Instructor

244 Posts: Workshop Calculation & Science Instructor

227 Posts: Engineering Drawing Instructor

58 Posts: Plumber Instructor

2 Posts: Foundry Man (Moulder) Instructor

3 Posts: Architectural Assistant Instructor

14 Posts: Carpenter Instructor

47 Posts: Wireman Instructor

112 Posts: Storekeeper

8 Posts: Machinist Instructor

43 Posts: Millwright Mechanic (Mechanical) Instructor

14 Posts: Millwright Mechanic (Electrical/ Electronics) Instructor

132 Posts: Group Instructor/ Apprenticeship Supervisor/ Senior Technical Assistant/ Jr Apprentice & Placement Officer

HSSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details against advertisement number 13/2019

Total No. of Vacancies: 3864 PGT Vacancies

127 Posts: Biology

131 Posts: Chemistry

304 Posts: Commerce

1373 Posts: Civil Science

530 Posts: English

35 Posts: Fine Art

194 Posts: History

522 Posts: Math

35 Posts: Music

241 Posts: Physical Education

6 Posts: Urdu

37 Posts: Computer Science

