Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a notification for 7825 posts for recruitment. Candidates can apply from August 28, 2019. The application process will be available till September 22.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has notified 7825 posts for recruitment for various posts in different departments. Interested candidates can apply from August 28, 2019. This is a huge opportunity for those who are willing to work under the government organisation.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission currently has 7825 vacancies in different departments for the post of Librarian, Post Graduate Teacher, Instructor and others. The application process will commence from August 28 and will conclude on September 22, 2019. The candidates will have to apply through the advertisement number 12/2019, 13/2019, 14/2019

Important dates you need to know:

August 28: Commencement of submission of online application for 12/2019

September 14: Last date to submit the online application for 12/2019

September 18: Last date for fee submission for 12/2019

September 2: Opening date for submission of online applications 13/2019

September 18: Last date for submission of online applications for 13/2019

September 24: Last date for fee submission for 13/2019

September 6: Opening date for submission of online applications 14/2019

September 22: Last date to submit online application 14/2019

Total number of vacancies for 12/2019-3206 vacancies

Surveyor Instructor (Theory) – 2 Posts

Forger & Heat Treater (Black Smith) Instructor – 1 Post

Librarian – 45 Posts Turner Instructor – 93 Posts

Welder (Gas & Electric) Instructor – 38 Posts

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant Instructor – 50 Posts

Fitter Instructor – 144 Posts

Employability Skill Instructor – 144 Posts

Surveyor Instructor – 1 Post

Computer Instructor – 59 Posts

Mechanical Refrigerator and Air Condition Instructor – 68 Posts

Workshop Calculation & Science Instructor – 244 Posts

Engineering Drawing Instructor – 227 Posts

Plumber Instructor – 58 Posts

Foundry Man (Moulder) Instructor – 2 Posts

Architectural Assistant Instructor – 3 Posts

Carpenter Instructor – 14 Posts

Wireman Instructor – 47 Posts

Storekeeper – 112 Posts

Mill wright Mechanic (Electrical/ Electronic)

Instructor – 18 Posts

Machinist Instructor – 8 Posts

Mill wright Mechanic (Mechanical) Instructor – 43 Posts

Millwright Mechanic (Electrical/ Electronics) Instructor – 14 Posts

Group Instructor/ Apprenticeship Supervisor/ Senior Technical Assistant/ Jr Apprentice & Placement Officer – 132 Posts

Total number of vacancies for 13/2019- 3864 vacancies

Biology-127 Posts

Chemistry-131 Posts

Commerce-304 Posts

Civil Science-1373 Posts

English-530 Posts

Fine Art- 35 Posts

Hindi-194 Posts

History-329 Posts

Math-522 Posts

Music-35 Posts

Physical Education-241 Posts

Urdu-6 Posts

Computer Science-37 Posts

Total number of vacancies for 14/2019-755 vacancies

Assistant Manager (Estate): 08 Posts

Assistant Accountant: 07 Posts

Assistant Programmer: 01 Posts

Tubewell Operator: 20 Posts

Pipe Fitter: 01 Post

Legal Assistant: 09 Posts

Assistant Manager (Electrical): 06 Posts

Assistant Manager (Utility): 03 Posts

Assistant Manager (IA): 36 Posts

Tracer: 02 Posts

Assistant: 28 Posts

Senior Account Clerk: 23 Posts

Draftsman Planning: 01 Post

Accounts Clerk: 22 Posts

Sub Divisional Clerk: 49 Posts

Chargeman Mechanical: 38 Posts

Blacksmith: 02 Posts

Supervisor: 18 Posts

Welder: 05 Posts

Turner: 07 Posts

Mason: 19 Posts

Artificer: 10 Posts

Fitter: 11 Posts

Earth Work Mistry: 06 Posts

Electrician: 28 Posts

Plumber: 02 Posts

Operator: 284 Posts

Assistant Revenue clerk: 50 Posts

Zilledar: 23 Posts

Draftsman(Civil): 19 Posts

Junior Draftsman (Architect Wing): 02 Posts

Tracer: 01 Post

Assistant Draughtsman: 14 Posts

