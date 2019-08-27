Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has notified 7825 posts for recruitment for various posts in different departments. Interested candidates can apply from August 28, 2019. This is a huge opportunity for those who are willing to work under the government organisation.
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission currently has 7825 vacancies in different departments for the post of Librarian, Post Graduate Teacher, Instructor and others. The application process will commence from August 28 and will conclude on September 22, 2019. The candidates will have to apply through the advertisement number 12/2019, 13/2019, 14/2019
Important dates you need to know:
August 28: Commencement of submission of online application for 12/2019
September 14: Last date to submit the online application for 12/2019
September 18: Last date for fee submission for 12/2019
September 2: Opening date for submission of online applications 13/2019
September 18: Last date for submission of online applications for 13/2019
September 24: Last date for fee submission for 13/2019
September 6: Opening date for submission of online applications 14/2019
September 22: Last date to submit online application 14/2019
Total number of vacancies for 12/2019-3206 vacancies
Surveyor Instructor (Theory) – 2 Posts
Forger & Heat Treater (Black Smith) Instructor – 1 Post
Librarian – 45 Posts Turner Instructor – 93 Posts
Welder (Gas & Electric) Instructor – 38 Posts
Computer Operator & Programming Assistant Instructor – 50 Posts
Fitter Instructor – 144 Posts
Employability Skill Instructor – 144 Posts
Surveyor Instructor – 1 Post
Computer Instructor – 59 Posts
Mechanical Refrigerator and Air Condition Instructor – 68 Posts
Workshop Calculation & Science Instructor – 244 Posts
Engineering Drawing Instructor – 227 Posts
Plumber Instructor – 58 Posts
Foundry Man (Moulder) Instructor – 2 Posts
Architectural Assistant Instructor – 3 Posts
Carpenter Instructor – 14 Posts
Wireman Instructor – 47 Posts
Storekeeper – 112 Posts
Mill wright Mechanic (Electrical/ Electronic)
Instructor – 18 Posts
Machinist Instructor – 8 Posts
Mill wright Mechanic (Mechanical) Instructor – 43 Posts
Millwright Mechanic (Electrical/ Electronics) Instructor – 14 Posts
Group Instructor/ Apprenticeship Supervisor/ Senior Technical Assistant/ Jr Apprentice & Placement Officer – 132 Posts
Total number of vacancies for 13/2019- 3864 vacancies
Biology-127 Posts
Chemistry-131 Posts
Commerce-304 Posts
Civil Science-1373 Posts
English-530 Posts
Fine Art- 35 Posts
Hindi-194 Posts
History-329 Posts
Math-522 Posts
Music-35 Posts
Physical Education-241 Posts
Urdu-6 Posts
Computer Science-37 Posts
Total number of vacancies for 14/2019-755 vacancies
Assistant Manager (Estate): 08 Posts
Assistant Accountant: 07 Posts
Assistant Programmer: 01 Posts
Tubewell Operator: 20 Posts
Pipe Fitter: 01 Post
Legal Assistant: 09 Posts
Assistant Manager (Electrical): 06 Posts
Assistant Manager (Utility): 03 Posts
Assistant Manager (IA): 36 Posts
Tracer: 02 Posts
Assistant: 28 Posts
Senior Account Clerk: 23 Posts
Draftsman Planning: 01 Post
Accounts Clerk: 22 Posts
Sub Divisional Clerk: 49 Posts
Chargeman Mechanical: 38 Posts
Blacksmith: 02 Posts
Supervisor: 18 Posts
Welder: 05 Posts
Turner: 07 Posts
Mason: 19 Posts
Artificer: 10 Posts
Fitter: 11 Posts
Earth Work Mistry: 06 Posts
Electrician: 28 Posts
Plumber: 02 Posts
Operator: 284 Posts
Assistant Revenue clerk: 50 Posts
Zilledar: 23 Posts
Draftsman(Civil): 19 Posts
Junior Draftsman (Architect Wing): 02 Posts
Tracer: 01 Post
Assistant Draughtsman: 14 Posts