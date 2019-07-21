Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared a recruitment notification for 3,706 posts of Welder, Fitter Instructor, Storekeeper and other posts under Industrial Department Panchkula and Skill Development. Candidates can now apply on the official website of HSSC, hssc.gov.in.
Candidates who are interested can apply before August 20, 2019. The application process for HSSC jobs will commence from August 5, 2019. However, the last date to pay the HSSC fee is August 24, 2019. Offline application or any copy of the downloaded application will not be accepted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. Candidates will have to be aged between 17-42 years.
HSSC vacancy details:
Surveyor Instructor (Theory)- 2 Posts
Forger & Heat Treater (Black Smith) Instructor- 1 Post
Librarian- 45 Posts
Turner Instructor- 93 Posts
Welder (Gas & Electric) Instructor- 38 Posts
Computer Operator & Programming Assistant Instructor- 50 Posts
Millwright Mechanic (Electrical/ Electronics) Instructor- 14 Posts
Fitter Instructor- 144 Posts
Employability Skill Instructor- 144 Posts
Surveyor Instructor- 1 Post
Computer Instructor- 59 Posts
Mechanical Refrigerator and Air Condition Instructor- 68 Posts
Workshop Calculation & Science Instructor- 244 Posts
Plumber Instructor- 58 Posts
Foundry Man (Moulder) Instructor- 2 Posts
Architectural Assistant Instructor- 3 Posts
Carpenter Instructor- 14 Posts
Wireman Instructor- 47 Posts
Storekeeper- 112 Posts
Mill wright Mechanic (Electrical/ Electronic) Instructor- 18 Posts
Machinist Instructor- 8 Posts
Mill wright Mechanic (Mechanical) Instructor- 43 Posts
Group Instructor/ Apprenticeship Supervisor/ Senior Technical Assistant/ Jr Apprentice & Placement Officer- 132 Posts
Engineering Drawing Instructor- 227 Posts