Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared a recruitment notification for 3,706 posts of Welder, Fitter Instructor, Storekeeper and other posts under Industrial Department Panchkula and Skill Development. Candidates can now apply on the official website of HSSC, hssc.gov.in.

Candidates who are interested can apply before August 20, 2019. The application process for HSSC jobs will commence from August 5, 2019. However, the last date to pay the HSSC fee is August 24, 2019. Offline application or any copy of the downloaded application will not be accepted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. Candidates will have to be aged between 17-42 years.

HSSC vacancy details:

Surveyor Instructor (Theory)- 2 Posts

Forger & Heat Treater (Black Smith) Instructor- 1 Post

Librarian- 45 Posts

Turner Instructor- 93 Posts

Welder (Gas & Electric) Instructor- 38 Posts

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant Instructor- 50 Posts

Millwright Mechanic (Electrical/ Electronics) Instructor- 14 Posts

Fitter Instructor- 144 Posts

Employability Skill Instructor- 144 Posts

Surveyor Instructor- 1 Post

Computer Instructor- 59 Posts

Mechanical Refrigerator and Air Condition Instructor- 68 Posts

Workshop Calculation & Science Instructor- 244 Posts

Plumber Instructor- 58 Posts

Foundry Man (Moulder) Instructor- 2 Posts

Architectural Assistant Instructor- 3 Posts

Carpenter Instructor- 14 Posts

Wireman Instructor- 47 Posts

Storekeeper- 112 Posts

Mill wright Mechanic (Electrical/ Electronic) Instructor- 18 Posts

Machinist Instructor- 8 Posts

Mill wright Mechanic (Mechanical) Instructor- 43 Posts

Group Instructor/ Apprenticeship Supervisor/ Senior Technical Assistant/ Jr Apprentice & Placement Officer- 132 Posts

Engineering Drawing Instructor- 227 Posts

