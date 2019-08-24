HSSC Recruitment 2019: A public notice notification has released a notification regarding the extension of date for the submission of the online application. According to the notice, Haryana Staff Selection Commission start the online application for advertisement number, 12/2019 from August 28, 2019. It can continue till September 14, 2019.

HSSC Recruitment 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released a public notice notification to inform about the extension of date for submission of the online application. As per the notice, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission will begin the online application for advertisement number. 12/2019 from August 28, 2019 and can continue till September 14, 2019.

The application process for HSSC jobs will begin from August 28, 2019. Candidates who are interested can apply through the HSSC official website on or before September 14, 2019.

However, the last date for submitting HSSC fee is September 18, 2019.

No offline application form or copy of the downloaded application form will be accepted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

Notification Detail

Advertisement Number – 12/2019

Important Dates

Submission of Online Applications will begin from August 28, 2019

Submission of Online Application’s last date – September 14, till 11:59 pm

Fee Submission closing date – 18 September 2019

HSSC Vacancy Details

Surveyor Instructor (Theory) – 2 Posts

Forger & Heat Treater (Black Smith) Instructor – 1 Post

Librarian – 45 Posts

Turner Instructor – 93 Posts

Welder (Gas & Electric) Instructor – 38 Posts

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant Instructor – 50 Posts

Fitter Instructor – 144 Posts

Employability Skill Instructor – 144 Posts

Surveyor Instructor – 1 Post

Computer Instructor – 59 Posts

Mechanical Refrigerator and Air Condition Instructor – 68 Posts

Workshop Calculation & Science Instructor – 244 Posts

Engineering Drawing Instructor – 227 Posts

Plumber Instructor – 58 Posts

Foundry Man (Moulder) Instructor – 2 Posts

Architectural Assistant Instructor – 3 Posts

Carpenter Instructor – 14 Posts

Wireman Instructor – 47 Posts

Storekeeper – 112 Posts

Mill wright Mechanic (Electrical/ Electronic) Instructor – 18 Posts

Machinist Instructor – 8 Posts

Mill wright Mechanic (Mechanical) Instructor – 43 Posts

Millwright Mechanic (Electrical/ Electronics) Instructor – 14 Posts

Group Instructor/ Apprenticeship Supervisor/ Senior Technical Assistant/ Jr Apprentice & Placement Officer – 132 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for HSSC Fitter Instructor, Welder and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Candidates should have a diploma/degree in relevant field.

Check detailed notification as mentioned below:

Age Limit:

17-42 years

Selection Procedure for HSSC Posts 2019

Selection will be done on the basis of Written exam.

Steps to apply for HSSC Jobs 2019

Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format through online mode through hssc.gov.in from August 28 to September 14, 2019 till 11:59 pm.

