HSSC Recruitment 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released a public notice notification to inform about the extension of date for submission of the online application. As per the notice, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission will begin the online application for advertisement number. 12/2019 from August 28, 2019 and can continue till September 14, 2019.
The application process for HSSC jobs will begin from August 28, 2019. Candidates who are interested can apply through the HSSC official website on or before September 14, 2019.
However, the last date for submitting HSSC fee is September 18, 2019.
No offline application form or copy of the downloaded application form will be accepted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission.
Notification Detail
Advertisement Number – 12/2019
Important Dates
Submission of Online Applications will begin from August 28, 2019
Submission of Online Application’s last date – September 14, till 11:59 pm
Fee Submission closing date – 18 September 2019
HSSC Vacancy Details
Surveyor Instructor (Theory) – 2 Posts
Forger & Heat Treater (Black Smith) Instructor – 1 Post
Librarian – 45 Posts
Turner Instructor – 93 Posts
Welder (Gas & Electric) Instructor – 38 Posts
Computer Operator & Programming Assistant Instructor – 50 Posts
Fitter Instructor – 144 Posts
Employability Skill Instructor – 144 Posts
Surveyor Instructor – 1 Post
Computer Instructor – 59 Posts
Mechanical Refrigerator and Air Condition Instructor – 68 Posts
Workshop Calculation & Science Instructor – 244 Posts
Engineering Drawing Instructor – 227 Posts
Plumber Instructor – 58 Posts
Foundry Man (Moulder) Instructor – 2 Posts
Architectural Assistant Instructor – 3 Posts
Carpenter Instructor – 14 Posts
Wireman Instructor – 47 Posts
Storekeeper – 112 Posts
Mill wright Mechanic (Electrical/ Electronic) Instructor – 18 Posts
Machinist Instructor – 8 Posts
Mill wright Mechanic (Mechanical) Instructor – 43 Posts
Millwright Mechanic (Electrical/ Electronics) Instructor – 14 Posts
Group Instructor/ Apprenticeship Supervisor/ Senior Technical Assistant/ Jr Apprentice & Placement Officer – 132 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for HSSC Fitter Instructor, Welder and Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
Candidates should have a diploma/degree in relevant field.
Check detailed notification as mentioned below:
Age Limit:
17-42 years
Selection Procedure for HSSC Posts 2019
Selection will be done on the basis of Written exam.
Steps to apply for HSSC Jobs 2019
Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format through online mode through hssc.gov.in from August 28 to September 14, 2019 till 11:59 pm.