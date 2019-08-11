HSSC Recruitment 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has invited the applications for the post of Operator, Supervisor and other. Those who're interested can apply for the post through an online website on or before September 10, 2019. The online application process will start on on August 26, 2019 and the last date for the online submission of an application is September 10, 2019

Following are the important dates:

Date of the commencement of the online application is August 26, 2019 and the last date for the submission of online submission of online application is September 10, 2019.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission: Vacancy Details

Total Number of Vacancies: 755 Assistant Manager (Estate): 08 Assistant Accountant: 07 Assistant Programmer: 01 Tubewell Operator: 20 Pipe Fitter: 01 Legal Assistant: 09 Assistant Manager (Electrical): 06 Assistant Manager (Utility): 03 Assistant Manager (IA): 36 Tracer: 02 Assistant: 28 Senior Account Clerk: 23 Draftsman Planning: 01 Accounts Clerk: 22 Sub Divisional Clerk: 49 Chargeman Mechanical: 38 Blacksmith: 02 Supervisor: 18 Welder: 05 Turner: 07 Mason: 19 Artificer: 10 Fitter: 11 Earth Work Mistry: 06 Electrician: 28 Plumber: 02 Operator: 284 Assistant Revenue clerk: 50 Zilledar: 23 Draftsman(Civil): 19 Junior Draftsman (Architect Wing): 02 Tracer: 01 Assistant Draughtsman: 14

Eligibility Criteria for Supervisor and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager (Estate): A graduate degree in any discipline of the Law Graduate (LLB) degree with atleast 2 years of experience in relevant fields. Assistant Accountant: B.Com. Candidate should be a pass-out with minimum 5 years of experience in the departments of accounts in Public Limited Company/Industrial Undertaking/Bank. or M.Com with minimum 2 years of working experience in the same fields. Assistant Programmer: A graduate degree with one year Diploma in computer application from any recognized University/Institute. Tubewell Operator: A10 pass out with one year along with an ITI certificate/Diploma from Polytechnic in Electrical/Mechanical trade with atleast 4 years of the relevant experience. Pipe Fitter: Candidates should be a pass out of the class 10th with ITI certificate in fitter/Plumber Trade. Legal Assistant: Graduate/LL.B. degree with the experience of atleast 2 years of experience in Govt./Commercial organizations/Financial Institution/Banks in drafting of the deeds/agreements/terms/conditions/examinations of legal documents and pursuing of legal cases. Assistant Manager (Electrical): Candidates should have a diploma in Electrical Engineering with minimum 3 years experience or B.E. in Electrical/AMIE (Electrical). Assistant Manager (Utility): Three years Diploma in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering with minimum 3 years post- qualification experience. Assistant Manager (IA): Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from any recognized institute and minimum of 2 years experience in the same fields. Tracer: He/hse should be a pass pout of class 10th with 2 years ITI Certificate/Diploma in Draftsmanship with at least 4 years experience. Assistant: Graduate in any discipline with minimum 5 years of working experience in a Corporate Fields / Environment. Senior Account Clerk: B.Com/M.Com. with the minimum 2 years relevant experience in handling of Accounts in a Public Limited Company or Industrial Undertaking/Bank in the Accounts Stream. Draftsman planning: Two years of the certificate course in Draftsmanship (Civil) OR 03 years Diploma in Architecture. Accounts Clerk: B.Com. He/She should be a pass out from any recognized University. Sub Divisional Clerk: He/ She should be a pass out of B.A. Passed from any recognized University. Charge man Mechanical: Class10 pass out with I.T.I. certificate in Moulder/Turner/Fitter Trade along with five years experience in a relevant field. Blacksmith: he / She should be a pass out of class 10 with I.T.I. Certificate in Blacksmith Trade along with five years experience in relevant field. Supervisor: A 10th class pass out of with 03 years diploma in civil engineering  with one year experience in relevant field. Welder: A 10 pass out with ITI Certificate in Welder Trade along with two years experience in respective field.

