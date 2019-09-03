HSSC PGT Teacher Recruitment 2019 @ hssc.gov.in: Harayana Staff Selection Commission has notified for the recruitment of graduate teacher. Scroll down to know vacancies, eligibility and other details.

HSSC PGT Teacher Recruitment 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited the application for the postgraduate teacher (PGT). Overall 3864 posts lying vacant. Interested candidates can apply for these posts on or before September 18.

HSSC PGT Teacher Recruitment 2019: Important things to be remembered

Candidates are advised to read instructions and procedure before filling the HSSC PGT Teacher Recruitment 2019 application. After filling the application, registration number and password will be generated. Candidates must note down these things on paper or take a printout of that page for further reference.

Candidates should fill all details correctly as Harayana Staff Selection Commission will not accept the request to change anything. The HSSC PGT Teacher Recruitment 2019 will be done under the provision of Harayana government notification No.423-3Gs-70/2068.

HSSC Recruitment 2019: Important dates

Submission of application starts on September 2.

Submission of application will close on September 18.

HSSC Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have studied Hindi or Sanskrit subject in matriculation.

Candidates should have a certificate of qualified Harayana teacher eligibility test.

Candidates must have at least 50% marks in Post- graduation except for PGT Computer Science.

Candidates will be hired to teach subjects which includes English, Chemistry, Biology, Commerce, computer science, Hindi, History and many. Total 3827 candidates will be recruited for these subjects and 37 candidates from Mewat only to teach computer science.

HSSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancies as per subjects

Biology – 127 posts are available

Chemistry – 131 posts

Commerce – 304 posts

Computer science – 1373 posts

English – 530 posts

Fine Arts – 35 posts

Hindi – 194 posts

History- 329 posts

Math – 522 posts

Physical Education- 241 posts

Urdu – 6 posts

HSSC Recruitment 2019: Qualification Requirement

Biology – Candidates should have a degree of M.Sc. in Zoology or Botany or Bio-Sciences or equivalent.

Chemistry – Candidates must have a degree of M.Sc. in Chemistry or Bio-Chemistry with at least 50 marks scored in it.

Commerce – Candidates need to have M Com degree in Accounting or Cost accounting or equivalent with at least 50 marks scored in it.

Computer science – Candidates must have M.Sc. degree in computer science or MCA or B.Tech in computer science or equivalent with 55% aggregate marks.

English – Candidates should have an M.A. degree in English with at least 50% marks scored.

Fine Arts – Candidates need to have M.A. degree in Fine Arts with at least 50% marks.

Hindi – Candidates need to have M.A. degree in Hindi with at least 50% marks.

History– Candidates need to have M.A. degree in History with at least 50% marks.

Math – Candidates need to have M.A. degree in Mathematics or equivalent with at least 50% marks.

Physical Education– Candidates need to have an M.A. degree in Physical Education with at least 50% marks.

Urdu – 6 Candidates need to have M.A. degree in Urdu with at least 50% marks.

